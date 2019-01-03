Firefighters called to block of flats in Kenilworth

Firefighters were called out to an incident at a block of flats in Kenilworth last night (Wednesday).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service fire control received a 999 call at 7.23pm reporting a fire in a fuse box in a flat at Mulberry Court.

One fire crew from Kenilworth station was sent to the scene.

On arrival the firefighters found that the fire had also smoke logged the block of flats.

The crew used a large fan to clear the smoke.

An ambulance was also sent to the scene to treat a person suffering the effects of smoke inhalation.