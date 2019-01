Three fire engines were sent to a building fire in Warwick yesterday evening (Friday).

At just after 8pm, Warwickshire Fire Control received a 999 call to a fire in St Michaels Road.

Three fire engines were mobilised - two from Leamington Fire Station and one from Kenilworth.

On arrival, crews confirmed this was a fire in a single storey building.

They were able to put out the fire by using breathing apparatus, hose reels, lighting small gear and a thermal imaging camera.