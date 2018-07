Firefighters called to fire at Frankie and Benny’s in Leamington

Firefighters were called out to an incident at Frankie and Benny’s in Leamington this morning (Tuesday).

The crews were called reports of a fire at the restaurant at the Leamington Shopping Park.

According to fire crews at the scene there was a kitchen fire which started about an hour ago.

Two fire engines and a support vehicle are currently at the scene.

Crews have now put out the fire.

Our reporter Oliver Williams spoke to the chef at the scene who said it was a chip fryer that caused the blaze.