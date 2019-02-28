Firefighters called to fire caused by barbecue in Kenilworth

Firefighters were called out to a fire that was caused by a barbecue in Kenilworth yesterday (Wednesday).

Just after 6pm firefighters from Kenilworth fire station were called out to an outside fire in Abbey Fields.

The incident involved an unattended disposable barbecue which had set fire to the grass around it.

Following this incident the firefighters have also issued a reminder to residents about not placing disposable barbecues directly on to grass and to ensure that all charcoal is extinguished and cold when they are finished with it.