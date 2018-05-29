Firefighters called to flat fire in Leamington

Firefighters were sent to the scene of a flat fire in Leamington yesterday (Monday).

At around 6.45pm Warwickshire Fire Control received a call reporting a smoke alarm going off and that there was smoke coming from a flat in Tachbrook Road.

Fire crews from Leamington and Kenilworth were sent to the scene.

On arrival the crews found that the fire was located in a second floor flat in a three story block of residential flats.

The fire crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

The crews also found out that the fire was caused by someone cooking who had left it unattended.