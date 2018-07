Firefighters were called to a report of trees on fire in Wellesbourne today, July 17.

At 3.52pm Warwickshire Fire control received a 999 call to trees on fire on Walton Road, Wellesbourne.

One fire engine from Shipston Fire Station was mobilised.

It was found that a bonfire of tyres had spread to trees and the surrounding area.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using a hose reel.