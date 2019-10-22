Firefighters issue advice after call out to fire in Burton Green believed to be started by cigarette

Firefighters have issued advice after being called out to a fire in Burton Green that is believed to have been started by a cigarette.

At around 2.30pm this afternoon (Tuesday) firefighters from Kenilworth were sent out to reports of a house fire in Red Lane in Burton Green along with a crew from Leamington Fire Station.

When the crews arrived they found trees on fire next to the house.

A hose reel was used to extinguish the fire. The house was not affected.

In a post on the Kenilworth Fire Station Facebook Page it says "It is believed the fire was caused by a carelessly discarded cigarette.

"Make sure you fully extinguish cigarettes before disposing of them.

"Had the fire not been seen when it was the house would have also been involved."