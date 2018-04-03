Firefighters rescue woman trapped in car after crash in Lapworth

Firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped in a car after a crash in Lapworth.
Warwickshire Fire Service were alerted to a road traffic collision on Irelands Lane at 10.46pm on Sunday April 1.
The fire service was alerted because someone was trapped in a car.
Two crews were sent to the scene; one from Henley In Arden and another from Stratford.
On their arrival the crews found that there was one car off the road with a woman physically trapped inside.
The firefighters used small gear and stabilisation equipment to release the casualty.
Police and an ambulance crew also attended the scene.