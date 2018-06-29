First houses in 90-home development in Burton Green coming summer 2019

The first houses in a 90-home development at a site in Burton Green will be built by summer 2019, developers have confirmed.

The homes will be built on the old site of Burrow Hill Nurseries between Red Lane and Hob Lane.

The site is on land where Burrow Hill Nurseries used to be based. Copyright: Google Earth

Developers CALA Homes have now formally acquired the land and will build 14 two-bed, 25 three-bed, 11 four-bed and four five-bed houses there.

They will also build 36 affordable houses, which are below market value.

A village green, a community playing field and a drop-off point for pupils attending Burton Green Primary School will also be included.

Planning permission was granted by Warwick District Council in January. The site had been identified in Warwick district's Local Plan for 90 homes.

Dan Forrester, area land director for CALA Homes (Midlands) Ltd, said: “We are pleased to have completed the acquisition of the land and look forward to delivering high quality housing for the local area.

"The site is prime for development, thanks to its fantastic village location, which is still close to local services and amenities and accessibility to larger towns and cities. The fact it neighbours the local primary school also makes it perfect for families in the area."

However, Burton Green Parish Council was opposed to the plan. It preferred an earlier plan from CALA Homes for 83 houses.

But this was later increased to 90.