First Spring Fun day at Whitnash Sports and Social Club will include screening of royal wedding

Whitnash Sports and Social Club is holding its first ever Fun Day and Spring Fayre on Saturday from noon.

The event will include live screenings of the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the FA Cup Final .

Other attractions will be children’s rides including tea cups, swing boats, an inflatable slide and inflatable maze.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and Warwickshire Police will have vehicles at the event for people to look around and the latter will provide dressing up for children.

There will also be first aid awareness sessions hosted by members of St John Ambulance.

Charities including The Myton Hospices, Marie Curie UK, The Teenage Cancer Trust, Midwarwickshire Cats Protection, The Alzheimer’s Society, The Canal & River Trust, The RSPCA and Warwickshire Wildlife Trust will have stalls at the event.

There will also be an arts and crafts fair including handcrafted gifts, cards, candles, craft kits, flowers, Lego, Forever Living, jewellery, knitwear, make up, skin care, handbags and purses among other items.

Games including hook a duck, darts, a penalty shoot out, a tin can alley, hook a turtle and open the box.

Musical entertainment wiull be provided by the Royal Spa Brass throughout the day and visitors will be able to try out some instruments at the band’s stall.

Food including waffles, burgers, hot dogs, Thai, ice creams, toffee apples, candy floss, sweets, cakes and more will be available.

There will also be a fully licensed bar.