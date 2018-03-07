Flats to replace old builder's merchants building in Kenilworth

An old builder's merchant building in Kenilworth is set to be demolished to make way for flats, despite objections from Kenilworth Town Council.

Warwick District Council's planning committee voted through the plans to build the eight flats off Warwick Road at a meeting last week.

Kenilworth Town Council had objected to the plan due to the narrow vehicle entrance to the flats, which it said was a safety issue.

Before the meeting, the town clerk said: "The width of the vehicular access is inadequate for two way traffic, as illustrated in the submitted drawings and will lead to safety problems."

The town council also thought the build would be 'inconsistent' with nearby buildings and represented a missed opportunity to improve the look of Warwick Road.