Fly tipping reported in Kenilworth

A large amount of rubbish has been fly tipped on a country lane in Kenilworth.

The rubbish was found the near the bridge between Hollis Lane and Blind Lane over the bank holiday weekend.

The incident has been reported to Warwick District Council. A spokesman for the council said: "The issue has been forwarded to our contractors who will respond and look for evidence.

"If it is on public land we will remove it, if it is on private land, it is the responsibility of the land owner to remove the material."