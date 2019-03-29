Former and current staff members share memories at council sector reunion in Leamington

A reunion for former council employees was held this weekend.

The event was held on Sunday March 23 at the Falstaff Hotel in Leamington for people who previously worked in Warwick District Council’s leisure and amenities sector prior to 2000.

More than 40 former staff attended the afternoon where photographs and stories were shared.

The gathering at the Falstaff Hotel included former staff from the leisure centres and swimming pools, crematorium, parks, Royal Spa Centre, Art Gallery and Museum, Visitor Information Centre and the ‘physiotherapy’ department that was based in the Royal Pump Rooms.

The current head of cultural services, Rose Winship, herself a long-standing member of staff who, along with former colleague Stephanie Cooke, organised the

event.

Rose said: “It was wonderful to get so many friends and colleagues together under one roof, many of us hadn’t seen each other in over 25 years.

“Thanks to the power of social media we very much hope to keep in touch and meet more regularly.”

Stephanie Cooke said: “Staff came from far and wide and the event was enjoyed by all.

“The Falstaff provided a lovely buffet and bar in a lovely room where a slide show was running continuously.”