Former Miss Leamington and Rugby Natalie has charity aim for her UK competition bid

Former Miss Leamington and Miss Rugby Natalie Nason is raising money for a children’s hospice ahead of her participation in the final of a national beauty pageant.

Natalie, 24, who lives in Leamington, won the South West heat of the Miss Diamond UK competition and will now go on to take part in the grand final which could lead to her representing the UK at the Regency International Pageant in Las Vegas.

Natalie Nason

And she is supporting Julia’s House Children’s Hospice in the process.

She said: “To everyone who knows me this is why I do pageants.

“It creates the platform to help with varied charities.

“I have been raising money for various charities since I was eight years old and knowing that I can improve someone else’s life is so rewarding and no one can take that feeling away from you. Over the years I have raised over £15,000.”

To sponsor Natalie click here.

For more about the charity and pageant visit http://www.juliashouse.org and www.missdiamonduk.com.