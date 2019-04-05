Former rugby star Ben Cohen and Strictly Come Dancing's Kristina Rihanoff to appear at Warwick family fun day

Residents in Warwick are being invited to attend a family fun day tomorrow (Saturday).

Forever Living Products, will be officially opening its newly refurbished product centre at Longbridge Manor.

The product centre will be officially opened by the Mayor of Warwick, Richard Eddy at 10am. The opening is also part of a family fun day.

The fun day runs from 10am to 4pm, where there will be lots of activities as we celebrate by hosting a family event for the local community.

Forever Living ambassadors Ben Cohen, who was a member of the England national team that won the 2003 Rugby World Cup, and Kristina Rihanoff who was a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, will be there to join in the celebrations.

There will also be a children’s area with face-painting, a colouring tent and a bouncy castle, food and refreshment stalls, along with guided tours of the Manor as well as goody bags to take-home.

The team at Forever Living will be supporting Rise Against Hunger with a fund-raising raffle as part of their on-going support of the charity.

