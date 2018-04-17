Four Kenilworth homes burgled in four days

Four homes in Kenilworth have been burgled within four days of each other - and three were on the same road.

The first burglary took place on Thursday April 12.

At some point before 5pm on 12 April, offenders broke into a home in Berkeley Road through the rear patio door. Once inside the house, the offenders carried out a very messy search before making off with numerous items of jewellery.

The next three burglaries all took place at properties on Villiers Road.

Between noon on Friday April 13 and 9am on Saturday April 14, offenders broke into a home through the rear kitchen window and carried out a messy search. Several items were stolen.

And at some point before 6pm on Saturday April 14, offenders broke into another home in Villiers Road again through the rear kitchen window, and carried out a tidy search before making off with items of jewellery.

Finally, at some point before 8.45pm on Sunday April 15, offenders broke into a third home in Villiers Road and stole a box containing seven watches and several pairs of cufflinks.

Anyone with any information about any of these incidents should contact Warwickshire Police on 101.