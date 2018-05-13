Free dementia support event being held in Leamington

A special event for residents living with dementia and their carers is being held in Leamington this month.

Residents in the Warwick district are being invited to attend the ‘Dementia Support Event’ on May 24.

Andrea Hammond from Warwickshire CAVA and Tony Britton from The Pam Britton Trust for Dementia have now released the second edition of their 'Little Pocket Book of Support'.

The free event is being held for those living with dementia, carers, family members and for the volunteers running local dementia support groups.

It is being organised thanks to a collaboration between The Pam Britton Trust for Dementia, Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action (CAVA), Warwickshire County Council and Warwick District Council.

Tony Britton, founder of the Pam Britton Trust for Dementia, said: “The aim of this event is to get carers to come out and see what is available for them not only from groups but from health professionals. They can bring their loves ones with them as we will look after them at the event as we have therapy animals coming along and several activities.

“We want to encourage people to come along, for family to encourage carers to come along or for families themselves to pop along as they can come and talk to the professionals and see how to get referrals.

“We also want the volunteers from the local dementia support groups to come along as they are unsung heroes and I want to say thank you.”

The event will take place at the Dormer Conference Centre, Dormer Place, Leamington on May 24 from 10.30am to 2pm. There will be free refreshments and a buffet lunch available.

The second edition of the ‘Little Pocket Book of Support’ for carers is now available to get a copy call 01926 424419.