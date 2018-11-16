Free parking in Leamington for Christmas shopping and lights switch-on

Shoppers in Leamington will have free parking available to them on weekends from tomorrow (Saturday November 17) and in the run up to Christmas.

Warwick District Council is offering free parking at the Covent Garden car park in Russell Street to support Thursday late night shopping and by opening up its HQ car park at Riverside House at weekends.

From this Saturday until Christmas Eve shoppers will be able to park for free at the Warwick District Council offices on Milverton Hill between 8am and 6pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Late night shoppers can also park for free after 3pm in the Covent Garden Multi-Storey and surface car parks on Thursdays 6, 13 and 20 of December.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood services Cllr Moira-Ann Grainger said: “We are aware that there are challenging times for our high streets and I would like to encourage local people to take advantage of the free parking available and support our wonderful selection of shops, cafes, restaurants and venues this Christmas.”

To support its late night opening, the Royal Priors Shopping Centre is also offering free parking in its multi-storey car park from 5pm to 8pm on Thursdays 6, 13 and 20 of December.

The council is also reminding visitors to this Sunday’s Leamington Christmas Light Switch event - which takes place in the Parade from 1pm to 5.30pm - that there is free parking in the off-street car parks in Covent Garden, St Peters, Chandos Street and Bedford Street.