Free travel for Wasps fans in Kenilworth and Warwick for Sale Sharks fixture

Wasps fans can get free travel for the team's game in Coventry versus Sale Sharks tomorrow (Saturday February 23)

Wasps will be looking to build on their strong start to 2019 when they take on Sale at the Ricoh this Saturday, and a bonus-point victory could see them leapfrog old rivals Harlequins into third place if other results go their way.

Wasps fans can travel free direct to the Ricoh Arena if they book by entering the promo code "WASVSAL". To go to the website click here

Tickets are sent straight to user’s phones and the direct trip means that fans will not need to worry about parking or crowded public transport after the game.

Zeelo will be offering free pick-ups for fans from Leamington Road in Kenilworth, the village hall bus stop in Leek Wootton and at Warwick Parkway.

A full list of pick up points for the fixture can be found by clicking here

Zeelo uses data to pop-up coach routes that aim to cut travel times by 30 per cent and keep fares low.

All services are run on executive coaches with air-con and a guaranteed seat. Zeelo transports thousands of sports fans to games every week, running services for fans up and down the country including Harlequins, Saracens, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

Wasps fans can also suggest extra pick-up points in their local area for the upcoming 2019/20 season by registering their interest by clicking here