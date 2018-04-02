French market returning to Warwick

The annual French Market will be returning to Warwick this month.

On Friday April 6 and Saturday April 7, Warwick town centre will once again host French market traders and the aromas of freshly prepared French food.

The traders will be showcasing their wares from across the channel with local and regional cheeses, fresh bread, patisserie products, olives and dried fruits, handbags, jewellery, soaps, and much more.

In addition to this, an Artisan Market will be held alongside the French Market on the Friday with the usual Charter Market on Saturday.

The markets will run from 9am until 5pm on both days.

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “We are pleased to welcome French at Home to Warwick for another year.

“The event is always popular and welcomed by many which gives the opportunity for visitors to wander, discover and meet traders and their products from across the channel.”

Further details can be found online at www.warwickdistrictmarkets.co.uk

To allow the event to take place, Market Place junction with The Holloway and Old Square junction with New Street will be closed from 5.30am on Friday April 6 until 7pm on Saturday April 7.