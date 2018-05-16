Frisky hedgehogs rescued after falling into Harbury cattle grid

A pair of hedgehogs had to be rescued from a cattle grid in Harbury after falling into it while mating.

A woman contacted the RSPCA on Wednesday May 9 after her dog alerted her to the stricken hedgehogs in the grid. She was unable to reach them herself.

One of the frisky hedgehogs after being rescued

RSPCA inspector Nicky Foster said: “On this occasion, she wasn’t able to reach the hedgehogs and was concerned they wouldn’t be able to climb out themselves so she called us.

“The gaps between the metal grid bars were too small for me to pull the hedgehogs free so I contacted Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service who were able to use their specialist equipment to bend the bars so I could pluck them to safety.

“We gave them both some food and water and checked them over. Luckily, they hadn’t been injured and thanks to the lady’s quick-thinking weren’t stuck for too long so we were able to release them into the bushes there and then.

“I’d also like to thank the fire service for coming out and helping so quickly - it meant the hedgehogs were caused as little stress as possible and are now back in the wild, rooting around for grubs where they should be.”

Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service area commander Dave Pemberton said: “We’ve got lots of experience rescuing animals, but I think that it's a first to be asked to rescue a hedgehog.

“We are always happy to assist the RSPCA when we can and were glad that we were able to use our specialist cutting equipment to bring them to safety.