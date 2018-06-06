Frustration from Kenilworth neighbourhood watch group over police's failure to explain lack of crime alerts

A member of a Kenilworth neighbourhood watch group is growing frustrated over a lack of crime alerts from Warwickshire Police and their failure to explain why none have been issued recently.

Fraser Pithie, who is part of Kenilworth Watch, said the group has not been issued any crime alerts for Kenilworth since Saturday May 5.

But when Fraser approached Warwickshire Police on Twitter to ask them whether the lack of alerts meant there had been no crime, or police were no longer issuing alerts, his questions were left unanswered.

He was instead told to call the Kenilworth Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT), but did not get through to anyone.

The lack of answers led Kenilworth Watch to tweet 'why do we bother?'

Fraser said: "I have to express my displeasure with Warwickshire Police over this complete failure to engage on social media. They should be on it to engage with people or not be on it at all.

"We're asking: where are these crime alerts? It's now been more than a month since the last crime alert, and all we've asked is which is it - no crime or no crime alerts? But we can get no answers from them."

Kenilworth Watch usually receives crime alerts directly from Warwickshire Police, and then shares them with its followers who are signed up to its email alerts or who follows the group on Twitter.

The SNT issues monthly newsletters detailing crimes that have taken place in the last month, but Fraser said alerts have to be shared quickly to have an effect.

He added: "It's no good sending out a message about a crime that happened three weeks ago. Warwickshire Police are missing a trick here.

"If it was me I'd be tweeting the stuff out within half an hour of the crime happening."

Warwickshire Police have been contacted for an explanation.