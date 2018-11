North Leamington School and the ScubAction Dive Group have again joined forces to organise a sponsored swim to support military veterans and their families.

The event will take place at Southam Leisure Centre on Sunday (November 25) from 1.30pm to 5pm.

Participants will be raising money for Fisher House which is a “home away from home” for disabled veterans being treated at the Royal Centre For Defence Medicine in Birmingham.

To get involved call 07969 423585 or 817788