Fundraising appeal joins forces with Warwick mums for charity event

The Birth and Babies Appeal has teamed up with two mums from Warwick to host a charity event.

Warwick Hospital staff behind the appeal have joined forces with Lucy Field and Nicki Scott to raise money for Warwick Hospital’s maternity services.

Lucy and Nicki, managed to raise over £10,000 last year for the special care baby unit (SCBU) at Warwick Hospital after they looked after their daughters after they were born.

They are now hoping to match their fundraising total with a series of events throughout this year, including a ball.

The Sparkle and Shine Ball will be taking place on Friday September 28 at the Ettington Chase Hotel with all proceeds going towards SCBU and the Birth and Babies Appeal.

Lucy said: “I am delighted that my dream of putting on ball is going to happen, it will be a fantastic opportunity to make our maternity services the best that they can be for future mums and dads.

“We have already received great support in making it a night to remember for guests”.

The Birth and Babies Appeal, which was launched last year, aims to raise £200,000 to fund enhancements beyond NHS standard to the new birthing unit on-site at Warwick Hospital, which is due to open in summer 2018.

The birthing unit will offer women a more comfortable to give birth in.

There are opportunities for local businesses to support the charity ball through sponsorship of tables in return for recognition in marketing materials for the event.

Jayne Blacklay, director of development at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The support we have received from the community has been overwhelming with so many people raising funds. This event will be a fantastic occasion to mark the opening of the new midwifery led birthing centre at Warwick Hospital and to support the amazing work of our special care baby unit”.

Tickets to the Shimmer and Shine Ball include a three course meal, fizz on arrival and a host of entertainment and cost £50 per person or £475 for a table of 10.

To buy tickets go to: www.buytickets.at/swft

For more information on the event and sponsorship opportunities or to discuss any fundraising ideas contact the Fundraising Department on 01926 495321 ext. 8049 or email charity@swft.nhs.uk