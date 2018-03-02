Fundraising concert in aid of refugee charity to be held in Leamington

Love Music Hate Racism Leamington is hosting a fundraising gig in aid of the Care4Calais refugee crisis charity at the Pump Room on Friday March 16.

The event will feature bands and artists including Satsangi, Shanade Morrow, Slick Don, Chasing Deer, KIOKO and Minus Ollie.

It is being held on the eve of the UN Day of Anti-Racism and is sponsored and supported by Warwickshire National Education Union's National Union of Teachers section.

The event will run from 7.30pm to 11.30pm and standard tickets cost £9.

Concessions tickets, costing £5, are valid for all students, unemployed, and people on low incomes (evidence may be required on entry)

Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are available here.