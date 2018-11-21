Fundraising plea at Trees of Light switch-on in Leamington

Community fundraiser Rachael Stevens has appealed to people in Leamington and its surrounding areas to make donations to the Myton Hospices this Christmas through the Trees of Light campaign.

Rachael was among those who gave a speech at the switch-on event for the tree in Leamington which took place as part of the town’s larger Christmas lights switch-on on Sunday.

The Royal Spa Brass Band provide the entertainment as a crowd gathers for the switch-on of the Leamington Tree of Light outside the town hall.

She was joined by David Leigh-Hunt, the president of the Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa which runs the annual fundraising campaign, Warwick District Council chairman Cllr Stephen Cross and the Rev James Church.

Rachael said: “At The Myton Hospices Christmas is a time of reflection.

“The Trees of Light give us an opportunity to come together as a community and celebrate the lives of those we love, and remember those who are no longer with us.

“With your ongoing support we can be there for more people when they need us most, now and in the future.”

Donations can be made until January 5.

A donation coupon is on the right of this page and also available in brochures at The Royal Priors, the town hall, tourist information in the Pump Rooms, and in Whitnash at the church and the library.

Coupons can be handed in at the visitor information centre at the Pump Room or at Whitnash Town Council’s office in Franklin Road.

They can also be posted to Kathryn Metcalfe, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick, CV34 6PX.

To make a donation online visit {http://www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight |www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight}.