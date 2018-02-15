Gang Show cast are ready for annual extravaganza

Dancers who are set to take to the stage in an annual show have been putting the finishing touches to their sparkling routines.

After months of rehearsals, members of the WAGS Gang Dance Team have perfected the choreography in the final practices and tested out their opening costumes.

The show which promises to have something for all ages, is being staged at the Royal Spa Centre, Leamington Spa from Tuesday February 27 to Saturday March 3.

Producer Russell Smith said: “WAGS 2018 brings together the young people of Warwickshire’s Scouts and Guides.

“Over the last five months they have been busy rehearsing for their annual variety show, including songs from West End shows, One Direction and Barry Manilow.

“This year our Beavers will be convincing us that ‘Everybody Wants to be a Cat’, while our Cubs will be transporting people to the world of fairytales - with a twist!

“The rest of the gang have been rehearsing dance routines based on Country and Western songs and Disco classics.”

Russell added: “Our show aims to be energetic, entertaining and fun for all the family!”

Fundraising events have been held during rehearsals and there will be collections at the end of each performance for the charity, Dogs for Good.

Performances are at 7.30pm with two shows on the Saturday with a matinee starting at 2.30pm.

For tickets go to www.wagsgangshow.org.uk.