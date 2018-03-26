Gender pay gap for Warwick District Council workers revealed

The gender pay gap between Warwick District Council’s male and female employees has been revealed.

Men who work for the district council are paid 7.9 per cent more than their female colleagues on average as of Friday March 31, 2017, according to a new report.

This is lower than the average gender pay gap between all full time workers in the UK, which is 9.1 per cent according to the ONS.

Additionally, the median gender pay gap at Warwick District Council is 6.4 per cent in favour of men.

This is calculated by putting men’s salaries and women’s salaries in order of size and comparing the size of the two middle values.

More men than women also appear among the top quarter of earners in the council, whereas women outnumber the men in the lower three quarters of earners.

In the report detailing the pay gap which was approved by the district council on Wednesday March 21, a spokesman said: “The small gender pay gap demonstrates that WDC is not paying men and women differently for the same of equivalent work.

“It may be as a result of the roles in which men and women undertake within the council and the salaries that these roles attract.”

While the district council’s average pay gap is higher than Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council’s (4.3 per cent), it is far lower than Stratford District Council’s, which stands at 20.6 per cent.

The gender pay gap is a different issue to a man and a woman working in the same role and being paid differently, which is illegal.

Under the Equal Pay Act 1970, men and women must receive equal pay for the same or broadly similar work.

The gender pay gap looks at the difference between the collective earnings of men and women, which can be explained by a variety of factors including job choices, part-time working and experience.