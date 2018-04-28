Gin event set to take place in Warwick

A Gin event is set to take place in Warwick.

The Great Gin Day, will be taking place in July at the Court House.

People will be able to sample some of the 50+ gins available while enjoying live music.

Food from Yes Chef Dining will also be available to purchase and Prosecco and Beer will also be available at the event.

Fiona Molloy, events and media co-ordinator at The Court House, said: “The Great Gin Day is a wonderful addition to The Court House’s calendar of events for the summer.

“It promises to be a fun filled atmosphere and a great way to spend a Saturday.”

Sessions will run on Saturday, July 7 from 12pm to 4pm and 6pm to 10pm.

Entry will cost £13.50 plus Eventbrite booking fees

Gins will cost £5.00 each and a cashless token system will be operating.

Company Sip ‘n’ Swig will also be bringing BTW Bermondsey Tonic Water to the event.

Tonic will be free of charge

With the entry fee people will also receive their own glass to take home, a Gin booklet full of information about the Gins available so they can choose what they want to try, a free welcome G&T and a goody bag to take home.

To book tickets click here