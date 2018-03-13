Great turnout for women’s self defence sessions in Leamington

A free self defence event in Leamington that was aimed at empowering women for International Women’s Day saw more than 50 people joining in.

The sessions were held at the St Patrick’s Irish Club on March 7, which involved a crash course in Women’s self defence.

The self defence sessions were held for International Women's Day.

They were held in celebration on International Women’s Day, which was on March 8.

The tuition was provided by Leamington Spa Krav Maga, an FEKM (Federation of Europe Krav Maga) certified club that operates out of the club on Monday and Wednesday evenings.

Krav Maga is a combat style developed for the Israeli Special Forces.

The Irish Club donated the room for the event and provided refreshments.

Instructors demonstrating moves.

Tony Bouilly, chief instructor at the club said: “I’ve never seen so much energy and enthusiasm crammed into one space. It was an incredible atmosphere and people had so much fun while learning valuable skills.”

Edd Kenny-Levick, club secretary, said: “We were very proud to host this event and hope to do exactly the same next year.

“There is clearly a massive demand in Leamington for an empowering skill such as Krav Maga so we will be offering more in depth and longer courses in the future specifically aimed at women.”

Popular techniques of the night were escaping from choke holds and dealing with being grabbed by the hair from behind.

For more information go to: www.leamingtonspakravmaga.com