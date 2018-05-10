‘Guy of Warwick Day’ set for town

The first Warwick Festival is fast approaching but there will be no parade as previously planned - instead people will take to the streets for the newly proclaimed ‘Guy of Warwick’ Day.

The festival, which runs from May 26 to May 28, centres around the legend of ‘Guy of Warwick’ but when it was first announced, a parade was scheduled to take place on May 28 starting at the racecourse and moving into the town.

The parade has now been postponed and is set to make its debut at next year’s festival.

Instead of a parade, theatre group the Slaughterhouse Players will be joining forces with the ‘Guy of Warwick Society’ to tell the stories of ‘Guy of Warwick’ with a procession as part of the events taking place for the festival.

The ‘Guy of Warwick Society’ has initiated the bank holiday Monday (May 28) as ‘Guy of Warwick Day.

This will become an annual event and this year will feature a re-enactment at Guy’s Cliffe House at 11am in the presence of the Warwick mayor. This will be followed by a costumed-procession leaving Priory Park on foot at 1pm arriving at Market Place for around 1.30pm, where ‘The Slaughterhouse Players’ will perform the ‘Slaying of the Dun Cow’ at the Globe Hotel Garden, followed by other entertainment.

The ‘Slaughterhouse Players’ will also perform ‘The Slaying of the Dun Cow’ at 4.30pm on Saturday (May 26) at St Mary’s Church as part of the ‘children’s creative writing workshop’. The workshop starts at 2pm and costs £3 per child aged five to 13 (accompanying adults can attend for free).

They will also be supporting the Lord Leycester Hospital’s medieval courtyard party on Sunday (May 27) with performances depicting some of Guy’s most famous battles with the French and German Knights and the Danish Giant Colbrand. These are scheduled for 1pm, 2pm and 3pm. The party runs from 12pm to 4pm with medieval-style food, music and ferret racing. Tickets at the door cost £6.50.

On May 26 Warwick Castle’s history team will run ‘Guy of Warwick’ tours around the castle and are included in the castle ticket price.

The Market Hall Museum will be holding a ‘make and create’ where people can make a Guy of Warwick on May 26 and will show the modern influences of Guy on May 27.

The iconic tower of St Mary’s Church will also be open for the festival weekend where people can climb the 160 steps to see amazing views over Warwick. This costs £3 per adult and is free for children.

As well as a number of ‘Guy of Warwick’ events the annual Warwick Food Festival will also be taking place on May 27 from 10am to 6pm.

A crowdfunding page has now also been set up to help fund events during future Warwick Festivals.

This has been launched to help grow the festival over the coming years, however all of the events for this year’s festival have been confirmed and the crowdfunding is not linked to the running of this year’s events.

