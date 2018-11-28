Hampton Magna woman secures place in London Marathon for charity close to heart

A 32-year-old woman from Hampton Magna is gearing up to run the London Marathon for a children’s charity.

Georgie Acton, who lives in Field Barn Road, recently found out that she was successful in her bid for a place to run the London Marathon in 2019 for Barnardo’s, which helps vulnerable children and young people in the UK.

Georgie said: “I’ve always wanted to do the London Marathon and thought it was worth the chance to put my name down for the ballot.

“I chose Barnardo’s because they provide support to so many families through the local children’s centre. After a tough start after having my second child I would have been lost without the support of my health visitor and local children’s centre (the health visitors worked out of the children’s centres).”

This year Georgie has been taking on a number of events to help raise money for the children’s charity but this will be the first time that Georgie will have done a marathon.

“This year I have done four 10k races, three half-marathons and some virtual runs, previously I had only done the Regency Run three times,” said Georgie. “I’m anxious about doing it (the marathon) as it’ll be my furthest distance, but excited about the challenge ahead and it’s all for a great cause.

“So far training is going well. I run weekly with Run Like A Girl doing different exercises and varying the length of a run, I take part in my local park run and I am trying to increase my distance with one long run a month.

“No one in my family has run a marathon before but they are behind me every step of the way and very supportive and encouraging and many will be watching on the day.”

Georgie needs to raise £2,000 for the charity.

