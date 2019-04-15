Harbury couple's Easter fun day helps get them one step closer to £10,000 goal

An Easter fun day that was held earlier this month has helped a Harbury couple get one step closer to their mammoth fundraising goal.

On April 7 Andrew Bowell and his partner Michelle Lawley, hosted an Easter fun day with an egg hunt and craft fair at Harbury village hall in aid of the cardiology research department at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

Andrew Bowell and his partner Michelle Lawley with their son.

In 2017 Andrew and Michelle hosted events to help raise money in memory of Andrew’s dad, Trevor Bowell, who died from heart disease in August 2016.

The couple are hoping to reach their £10,000 target later this year.

Michelle said: "It was really good fun-filled day and the kids all seemed to enjoy it, we had some fab decorations the charity lent me to decorate the grounds of the hall.

"We would like to thank everyone so much for their support on the day and all the stall holders who supported us.

Trevor Bowell.

"We had a visit from the Easter bunny who had good fun on the trampolines which were from one of our stall holders advertising "boogie and bounce Kineton" with the lovely Zoe.

"Some of the refreshments and some of the games we had were sponsored by blue water boats ltd in Ladbroke, we can't thank them enough for all their support.

"Thank you so much to everyone who has been supporting us, we raised £914.32 on this Easter event which takes our total so far to £7,219.80.

"We are continuing with the fundraising until we reach our £10,000 target."