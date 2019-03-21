Harbury couple's Easter fundraiser in memory of much-loved family member

A couple from Harbury are continuing in their efforts to raise £10,000 in memory of a much-loved family member.

In 2017 Andrew Bowell and his partner Michelle Lawley hosted events to help raise money in memory of Andrew’s dad, Trevor Bowell, who died from heart disease in August 2016.

Trevor Bowell.

The couple have raised £6,000 and are now hoping to reach their £10,000 target this year.

On April 7 they will be hosting an Easter egg hunt and craft fair, in aid of the cardiology research department at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

Taking place at Harbury Village Hall from noon to 3pm, there will also be a raffle, tombola, stalls and games.

Michelle said: “We are so passionate about the event and we are planning to have a great day and raise lots of money. We are continuing to fundraise to reach our personal target of £10,000 we are at £6,000 so we are over half way.

“August would of been Trevor’s 70th birthday and it would be amazing to reach the target this year. The Easter egg hunt will be by pre-booked spaces only. The closing date to collect an egg template is April 2. It costs £2 per child, to be paid when you collect your egg template for your child to colour in. These need to be returned to me by April 5 for me to hide them on the day.

“All children will win an Easter egg once a picture is found. We are also having an Easter bonnet competition, those taking part should make them at home and bring them on the day.”

To enter the Easter egg hunt email: Michellejane1984@hotmail.com or click here to go to the Facebook page event.