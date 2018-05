Residents in the Hatton Park area recently braved the rain to take part in a litter pick to help clean up their community.

The litter pick took place on April 28.

Tina Davenport, President of Hatton Park WI, with group members and local residents, cleaned up around the estate.

Tina said: “It was heart-warming to see so many children and adults taking a pride in their surroundings.”