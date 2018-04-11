Hatton woman to do charity climb of Snowdon with pet chihuahua to remember dog Roo

When a Hatton woman climbs Snowdon in June she will have a tiny four-legged friend with her for moral support.

Jane Neary and her pet chihuahua Harry will be taking on the challenge to raise money for the Therapy Dogs Nationwide charity.

Jane Neary and her dog Harry will be climbing Snowdon in June to raise funds for Therapy Dogs Nationwide. Jane is taking on the challenge in memory of Roo (pictured) who died aged 13 in January.

She will be doing this in memory of her dog Roo, also a chihuahua, who died in January aged 13.

Roo was a much-loved therapy dog who was twice a runner-up for his work at Crufts.

He was also a winner of the Best Friend of the Year with Dogs Monthly magazine and also among the last 30 dogs in the search for Toto by Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber for his production of The Wizard of Oz.

“Anyone who knows me knew that Roo was such a big part of my life we did everything together.

“Climbing Snowdon is a big challenge for me as I hate heights

“In fact Roo would have done this with me, so for that reason I wont be totally on my own as I will be taking my boy little Harry the chihuahua,

“He’s a wonderful sweet natured dog not quite the adventurer that Roo was but he has a zest for life.”

Therapy Dogs Nationwide is a charity that is run by volunteers who take their temperament-assessed dogs to visit people in hospitals, hospices, care homes, schools, special needs establishments and even prisons.

Jane is planning to raise £500 for the cause but if she reaches £800 she has vowed to walk back down the mountain dressed as Julie Andrews’ character Maria from The Sound of Music.

For more information about Jane’s ‘Hike with Harry’ challenge or to make a donation to the cause go online.

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jane-neary-1