Have your say at HQ plan meeting in Leamington

A public meeting has been called for ‘concerned businesses and residents’ to discuss Warwick District Council’s controversial HQ plan.

Matt Western, Warwick and Leamington MP, has called for the meeting which will allow members of the community to have their views heard about the authority’s plan to sell its Riverside House Site for the exclusive use of private housing and build new council offices on the Covent Garden multi-storey car park site in Russell Street.

Mr Western said: “I am calling for a long overdue public meeting to discuss the new district council offices to allow the community to hear from the council but also to share their views.

“I have invited council leader Andrew Mobbs and the chief executive Chris Elliott to attend.

“A huge number of local residents have expressed their concern as have many local businesses who are deeply concerned by the loss of carparking provision at Covent Garden.”

Mr Western has been speaking out against the plans for many months and since January has started a campaign which has united many residents and local businesses in opposition to the plans.

He organised a debate in Parliament and wrote to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government, Sajid Javid, for the project to be ‘called in’. He also launched a petition against the project, which has attracted over 3,000 signatures.

The proposed meeting will be held at Leamington Town Hall on Monday April 16 between 8pm and 10pm. Arrive for 7.30pm.