Have your say on council and police services at Leamington community meeting

Residents are being invited to air their views on council and police services in north Leamington at an open meeting taking place next Thursday, March 1.

The meeting, at Lillington Communty Centre in Mason Avenue, starts at 6.30pm, although people can arrive from 6pm.

Items on the agenda include Warwick District Council’s new Environmental Enforcement Service; the Leamington Environmental Action Plan (LEAP); and an opportunity to hear from locally-based Environmental Action Groups.

There will also be presentations of bids to the Forum Grant Fund and a police update on the setting of new priorities.

People can vote for their preferred policing priorities in advance of the meeting by following this link: bit.ly/2EekqCh.

For more information about the meeting contact Bernadette.allen@warwickdc.gov.uk.