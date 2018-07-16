Head of Long Itchington and Southam schools gets a unique namesake as she retires

The executive headteacher of Long Itchington CofE Primary School and St James CofE Primary School has had a large pink truck named after her as she prepares to retire after 24 years in Education.

Phyllis King qualified in 1994 and has mostly worked in the Southam area - she retires this Friday, July 20.

Rebecca Richards, head of Long Itchington CofE Primary School, said: "She is a well known face locally as she has impacted on so many lives.

"Following a staff room conversation about finding objects with our names on, Phyllis commented that she rarely finds things named Phyllis.

On Thursday July 12, Phyllis was greeted at Long Itchington CofE Primary School by a pink truck belonging to the Robinson's of Worcester fleet of vehicles, which has been personalised with her name.

Pupils had the chance to sit in the truck, before Phyllis got on board to be driven to the Southam St James primary school.

Rebecca Richards added: "Phyllis has been an amazing leader in education and has contributed so positively to so many young people in the Southam area.

"We are going to really miss her but wish her a very happy and fulfilling retirement."

"It was a wonderful occasion that will be remembered by us all. The children are already letting us know when the vehicle has been spotted.