Leamington legal firm to host dementia cafe

A Leamington-based legal firm is inviting people living with dementia, their families and carers to a drop-in event to chat about organising their financial and legal affairs.

Blythe Liggins has linked up with Tony Britton, who set up The Pam Britton Trust for Dementia in memory of his late wife Pam, to run the event on Tuesday, March 13 from 11am at its offices in Rugby Road.

After giving a short talk, Tony will hand over to Donna Bothamley, head of wills and probate at Blythe Liggins, whose team will talk about organising legal and financial affairs, including how powers of attorney work.

“We are hosting what we hope will be an informal and informative event for local residents which we hope will lead to future get-togethers for those who might need support,” said Mrs Bothamley.

Mr Britton added: “When a person with dementia finds that their mental abilities are declining, they often feel vulnerable and in need of reassurance and support. The people closest to them - including their carers, friends and family - need to do everything they can to help the person retain their sense of identity and feelings of self-worth.”

Mrs Bothamley, a member of Solicitors for the Elderly, said it was important people with dementia organised their financial and legal affairs while they were still able to do so, ensuring their affairs were set up in a way they wanted.

“During our work, we come across people living with dementia who need advice on matters such as powers of attorney. This event is a good opportunity to chat to us to and understand the options which are available,” she added.

The event is free but people can make donations for the tea and cake, while any leftover cakes will be sold to Blythe Liggins staff, with all proceeds going to the Pam Britton Trust.

Anyone interested in attending can call Donna Bothamley or Emma Wallbank at Blythe Liggins on 01926 831231.