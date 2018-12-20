Pharmacy opening times in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth over Christmas 2018 and New Year

Here are the opening times of the pharmacies in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The following times have been provided by NHS England and Pharmacy websites.

Leamington

The pharmacy at Asda in Chesterton Drive is open as normal on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day; open 9am to 6pm on Boxing day; open as normal on New Year’s Eve and open 10am to 5pm on New Year’s Day.

The Boots pharmacy on The Parade will be open as usual on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day; open from 8.30am to 6pm on Boxing Day; open as usual on New Year’s Eve, and open 10am to 5pm on New Year’s Day.

The Boots pharmacy at the Leamington Shopping Park (known as the Shires) will be open as usual on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day; open 8am to 6pm on Boxing Day; open as usual on New Year’s Eve and open 9am to 6pm on New Year’s Day.

Lloyds pharmacy located inside Sainsbury’s at the Leamington Shopping Park (known as the Shires) will be open 8am to 7pm on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day; open 10am to 4pm on Boxing Day, open 8am to 7pm on New Year’s Eve and open 9am to 5pm.

The Superdrug pharmacy on the Parade will be open as usual on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day; open as usual on Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve.

Warwick

Mellors Pharmacy in Warwick will be open 9am to 5.30pm on Christmas Eve; closed on Chrisrtmas Day; closed on Boxing Day; open 9am to 5.30pm on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day.

Stratwicks Pharmacy in Woodloes Park will be open as normal on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day; closed on Boxing Day; open as normal on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day.

Kenilworth

The Boots pharmacy in Station road will be open as usual on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day; closed on Boxing Day; open normal hours on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day.

The Boots pharmacy in Talisman Square will be open as usual on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day; open 10am to 4pm on Boxing Day, open as usual on New Year’s Eve and open 10am to 4pm on New Year’s Day.

The Boots pharmacy in Bertie Road will be open as usual on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day; closed on Boxing Day; open as usual on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day.

The Leyes Lane pharmacy in Leyes Lane will be open 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5.15pm on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day; closed on Boxing Day; open 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5.15pm on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day.

If any pharmacies or pharmacy opening times are missing email: kirstie.smith@jpimedia.co.uk to get them included on this list.