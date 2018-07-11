Warwick and Leamington MP arranges 70th anniversary celebration for NHS

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western brought together 70 people who have been born in each year since the NHS was established in 1948 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the health service.

They gathered outside Leamington Town Hall on Saturday where a photo was taken with each person holding a sign displaying their year of birth.

Celebrations included singing Happy Birthday to the NHS.

The Songlines choir also performed to much applause from the crowd.

Mr Western said: "“Thanks to everyone who came along and took part in this celebration of the NHS.

"It was great to see all the terrific events all over Warwick and Leamington to celebrate the NHS' 70th birthday.

"It was wonderful to see each year of the life of the NHS represented by a constituent born in that year.

"The NHS is one of our greatest institutions and one which we all rely on at some point in our lives.

"The principle of healthcare free at the point of use based on need, not wealth, I believe is one of the country’s greatest achievements.

"Thanks to all for coming and Labour Party volunteers for organising.

"We all look forward to the next 70 years of the NHS.”

Across the Leamington area volunteers ran ten stalls to talk to the public and celebrate the NHS.

The stall outside the Town Hall allowed members of the public to sign a giant birthday card to the NHS, with many personal messages about how the NHS has helped them in their lives.

Other stalls also received a significant amount of interest in Whitnash, Sydenham, Warwick Marketplace, Percy Estate, Crown Way, Packington Place and Clemens Street.