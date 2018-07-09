Here are the results of Warwick in Bloom

This year’s Warwick in Bloom results are in.

Many congratulations from the Courier to everyone on the list.

Photos from the Warwick in Bloom judging.

Here are the results in full:

Category 1: SHOPS

GOLD Winner: The Holloway Shops

GOLD: Torry’s Hardware

Photos from the Warwick in Bloom judging.

Category 2: COMMERCIAL PREMISES (baskets and boxes)

GOLD Winner: The Court House

GOLD: The Conservative Club

Category 2a: COMMERCIAL PREMISES(Gardens)

Photos from the Warwick in Bloom judging.

GOLD Winner: Alderson House

GOLD: The Racecourse

Category 3: HOTEL, PUBLIC HOUSES, GUEST HOUSES, B&B AND RESTAURANTS

GOLD Winner: The Fourpenny Shop

GOLD: New Bowling Green

GOLD: Park Cottage – Janet Baldry

GOLD: Wetherspoons

Class 4: DOMESTIC LARGE GARDEN

GOLD Winner: Mr Anthony Griffin

GOLD: Mr John Edwards

Class 5: DOMESTIC SMALL GARDEN (front)

GOLD Winner: Mark Cox

GOLD: Steve and Sally-Jane Downes

GOLD: Michael Kinson

Silver Gilt: Mr and Mrs Furniss

Silver Gilt: Ms Allie FriisPettitt

Silver Gilt: Jackie Hanvey

Class 5a: DOMESTIC SMALL GARDEN (back)

GOLD Winner: Noel and Linda Butler

GOLD: Kevin and Michelle Caney

Class 6: DOMESTIC WINDOW BOX, HANGING BASKET

GOLD Winner: 22 Albert Street

GOLD: Mr Mark Robertson

GOLD: Mrs Pamela Edwards

Class 7: SHELTERED/RETIREMENT ACCOMMODATION (Individuals)

GOLD Winner: Stephanie Burdet

Silver Gilt: Mr Eric Savage

Silver: Mrs KM Gurnett

Class 8: COMMUNITY GARDENS (groups)

GOLD Winner: Rohan Gardens

GOLD: Tibbits Court

Class 9: SCHOOL ACTIVITY OR GARDEN

GOLD Winner: Westgate Pre-School

GOLD: Emscote Infant School

GOLD: Westgate Primary School

Class 10: PUBLIC ACCESS GARDENS

GOLD Winner: The Mill Garden

Silver Gilt: The Lord Leycester Hospital

Class 11: COMMUNITY STREETS

GOLD Winner: West Street

GOLD: Woodcote Road

GOLD: Albert Street

GOLD: St Nicholas Church Street

BEST INNOVATIVE PLANTING

Wendy Norris – Woodcote Road