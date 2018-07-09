Here are the results of Warwick in Bloom

This year’s Warwick in Bloom results are in.
Many congratulations from the Courier to everyone on the list.
Here are the results in full:
Category 1: SHOPS
GOLD Winner: The Holloway Shops
GOLD: Torry’s Hardware
Category 2: COMMERCIAL PREMISES (baskets and boxes)
GOLD Winner: The Court House
GOLD: The Conservative Club
Category 2a: COMMERCIAL PREMISES(Gardens)
GOLD Winner: Alderson House
GOLD: The Racecourse
Category 3: HOTEL, PUBLIC HOUSES, GUEST HOUSES, B&B AND RESTAURANTS
GOLD Winner: The Fourpenny Shop
GOLD: New Bowling Green
GOLD: Park Cottage – Janet Baldry
GOLD: Wetherspoons
Class 4: DOMESTIC LARGE GARDEN
GOLD Winner: Mr Anthony Griffin
GOLD: Mr John Edwards
Class 5: DOMESTIC SMALL GARDEN (front)
GOLD Winner: Mark Cox
GOLD: Steve and Sally-Jane Downes
GOLD: Michael Kinson
Silver Gilt: Mr and Mrs Furniss
Silver Gilt: Ms Allie FriisPettitt
Silver Gilt: Jackie Hanvey
Class 5a: DOMESTIC SMALL GARDEN (back)
GOLD Winner: Noel and Linda Butler
GOLD: Kevin and Michelle Caney
Class 6: DOMESTIC WINDOW BOX, HANGING BASKET
GOLD Winner: 22 Albert Street
GOLD: Mr Mark Robertson
GOLD: Mrs Pamela Edwards
Class 7: SHELTERED/RETIREMENT ACCOMMODATION (Individuals)
GOLD Winner: Stephanie Burdet
Silver Gilt: Mr Eric Savage
Silver: Mrs KM Gurnett
Class 8: COMMUNITY GARDENS (groups)
GOLD Winner: Rohan Gardens
GOLD: Tibbits Court
Class 9: SCHOOL ACTIVITY OR GARDEN
GOLD Winner: Westgate Pre-School
GOLD: Emscote Infant School
GOLD: Westgate Primary School
Class 10: PUBLIC ACCESS GARDENS
GOLD Winner: The Mill Garden
Silver Gilt: The Lord Leycester Hospital
Class 11: COMMUNITY STREETS
GOLD Winner: West Street
GOLD: Woodcote Road
GOLD: Albert Street
GOLD: St Nicholas Church Street
BEST INNOVATIVE PLANTING
Wendy Norris – Woodcote Road