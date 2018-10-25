Here is where you can watch fireworks in Warwickshire for Bonfire Night 2018

With Bonfire Night fast approaching, here is our guide to the displays taking place around Warwickshire in 2018.

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 1

Sydni Centre, Cottage Square, Sydenham, Leamington - 5pm.

Festival of Light featuring music, dance, arts, food and funfair and fireworks. Free admission.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 2

Alwyn Road Recreation Ground, Bilton, Rugby - 7pm

Bonfire 7.30pm, fireworks 8pm. Licensed bar, hot dogs, burgers, cold refreshments. Tickets in advance: adults £4, children £3 (under threes free), family £15 (five people) from Angie Cresswell on 07821 204636 or angiecresswell@gmail.com. On the gate prices: £5 each (under threes free), family (up to five people) £20.

Kenilworth Sports and Social Club - 7pm

Free fireworks display with hot dogs, burgers, a karaoke and a raffle. All welcome to attend.

Lillington Primary School, Cubbington Road - 5.30pm.

Two fireworks displays by award-winning team including a child-friendly display. Other attractions for the event, which takes place on Friday November 2, will include funfair rides, DJ, stalls, and a mini-bonfire. Hot food, soup, and hot and cold drinks will be available. Admission will cost £5 for adults and all under-18s can get in for free. All under-18s must have an accompanying adult with a maximum of three youngsters per adult. The gates will open at 5.30pm. Car parking will be available on site. More information can be found on the www.facebook.com/LillingtonFireworks event page.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 3

Warwick Racecourse - 4.30pm

The racecourse will host two displays, a smaller on at 6pm and the main display starting at 6.30pm. This year Warwick Racecourse is offering a two-course ‘meal with a view’ from inside the Kingmaker Bar, with a hot chilli meal and followed by sticky toffee pudding set to be served while the show gets underway. On the racecourse site there will be hot refreshments and entertainment as well as an areas for children. Adults £8 (£7 advanced) Children (Under 15) £2 (£1 Advanced) Under 3s go free. Adults including buffet at Kingmaker Bar £25.00 Children including buffet £19.00. Tickets can be purchased here.

Harbury Village Hall Playing Fields - 5.30pm

Guides and Scouts Support (GASS) in conjunction with All Saints Church will be hosting a bonfire and fireworks event to raise funds for the village uniformed groups. Access will be via the village hall entrances only. The bonfire will be lit at 6pm, fireworks display at 6.30pm. There will also be food and hot drinks. Tickets will be on sale until Thursday November 1 at Harbury pharmacy and Harbury Village library. Advance tickets will include a hotdog and a KitKat – £5 for adults, £3 for children. Entry on the gate costs £5 for adults and £3 for children. Under 3’s go free.

Kenilworth Castle - 5.30pm

Gates open 5.30pm, last entry 6.45pm. Tickets must be bought in advance and can be purchased online or in several Kenilworth shops. Adults, £10, children 13 and under £5, senior citizens over 65 £5. All proceeds go to Round Table who will donate to several local causes. Food and drink on sale. Park and ride service from War Memorial Park to Abbey End in operation - £1.50 each way.

Southam Cricket Club - 7pm to 9pm

All proceeds are given to local charities. Entry £10 for a family of up to four, adults £5, children £3. Food & drink & glow bands on sale. Cricket Club bar open. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Please do not bring any items for the bonfire, and no sparklers are not permitted.

Whinfield Rec, Clifton, Rugby - 4.30pm

Rugby’s 67th annual Firework Spectacular hosted by Rugby Round Table. Live music from 5pm, foot outlets, entertainment, 6.15pm fireworks. Tickets £5 in advance from www.rugbyfireworks.co.uk/, or £7 on the gate (under threes free). Council run town centre car parks will be available to park in free of charge after 4pm and there will be a free shuttle bus service to the event every 15 minutes. The shuttle bus service will run from Clifton Road Bus Stop outside Lawrence Sherriff School to pick up customers for the display and the drop off point will be on the corner of Eastlands / Clifton Road. People are asked not to drive to the venue or park on adjoining streets to keep them clear for residents and the emergency services.

Hilltop Farm, Hunningham Hill, Fosse Way - 4pm to 10pm

Live music, food, drinks and a fireworks display. Tickets must be bought in advance with family tickets available and children under five get in for free. Find Hilltop Farm on Facebook to book.

MONDAY NOVEMBER 5

Old Leamingtonians Rugby Club, Bericote Road, Leamington -6pm

Bonfire being lit at 7pm and fireworks display at 7.30pm. Entry is £5 per person and free for under-fives.

Old Laurentians RFC, Fenley Field, Lime Tree Avenue, Bilton, Rugby - 6pm

Gate opens at 6pm, the bonfire will be lit at 7pm and the firework display will start at 7.30pm. Entrance charges: adults - £5, under-16s - £2, families of four - £12.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 10

St Peter’s School, Barford - time tbc

Hatton Scout Camp, Stoney Lane - 5.30pm

The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts bonfire and fireworks 2018 will see a traditional bonfire with a hog roast, hot dogs, vegetarian options, hot punch, toffee apples and a bar. Gate openS at 5.30pm with the fireworks starting at 7.30pm.

