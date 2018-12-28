Here's a few photos from Carols at Warwick Castle 2018

The spirit of Christmas was on display on December 22 as 3,000 people joined together for the annual event, which raises money for local charities. This year tickets had sold out a few weeks before the event. Visitors were treated to carols as well as hot refreshments in the setting of Warwick Castle.

1. Carols at Warwick Castle 2018 Carols at Warwick Castle 2018 was another sell out event. Photo by Lydia Meteyard other Buy a Photo

2. Carols at Warwick Castle 2018 Carols at Warwick Castle 2018 was another sell out event. Photo by Lydia Meteyard other Buy a Photo

3. Carols at Warwick Castle 2018 Carols at Warwick Castle 2018 was another sell out event. Photo by Lydia Meteyard other Buy a Photo

4. Carols at Warwick Castle 2018 Carols at Warwick Castle 2018 was another sell out event. Photo by Lydia Meteyard other Buy a Photo

View more