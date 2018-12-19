The start of the Myton Hospices's Santa Dash in Leamington. Photo by Viv Porteous

Here's a few photos from the Leamington Santa Dash

Hundreds of Santas and elves recently took over Victoria Park in Leamington to raise money for The Myton Hospices.

The charity’s annual festive 5k saw more than 1,000 people dressed in Santa and elf suits on Sunday December 9 and is well on the way to hitting its £38,000 fundraising target.

The Myton Hospices' Santa Dash 2018

The Myton Hospices' Santa Dash 2018

Santa's Grotto was set up at the Myton Hospices' Santa Dash in Leamington

The Myton Hospices' Santa Dash 2018

