Here's a selection of photos from the Remembrance Sunday services and events in Warwick

This year marked 100 years since the end of the First World War. Across Warwick people paid their respects at a number of services and events including the lone piper playing at 6am, the service at St Mary's Church and the beacon lighting at Warwick Castle.

The service of Remembrance at the Warwick War Memorial. 'This was followed by a two-minute silence at 11am, wreath laying and a march past of local units and organisations.'Photo by Gill Fletcher Gill Fletcher other Buy a Photo

