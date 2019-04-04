Horse Fair ‘will not’ be returning to Kenilworth site

Kenilworth residents are being reassured that the infamous Horse Fair event will not be returning to land near the town this month.

And Warwick District Council is also discouraging those who would normally attend the event from coming to the town on or around the time the event normally takes place at this time of year - on the last weekend of April.

The council has responded to concerns from residents after rumours spread that the event, which is associated with anti-social behaviour and traffic problems, would be returning despite it having previously stated that the fair would no longer be held at land off Thickthorn Island after an agreement was reached with the landowners.

A statement from the council’s Chief Executive, Chris Elliott, says: “We are aware of rumours circulating that the Kenilworth Horse Fair will be taking place at Thickthorn from 25 to 28 April.

“We would like to state categorically that the Trustees of the Thickthorn site for the horse fair have confirmed that they have not given permission for the event to take place and that no permission has been sought or given by Warwick District Council for the fair to take place on any other site in Kenilworth or the surrounding area.

“To avoid disappointment and unnecessary travel we therefore urge people not to arrive in Kenilworth over the last weekend in April on the speculation that the horse fair is taking place.

“Under the agreement made last year following the September event, there will no longer be a horse fair held in Kenilworth on the site at Thickthorn.”

Before the council confirmed this the Kenilworth Weekly News contacted landowner Robert McDade asking if the event would be returning, to which he responded “not to my knowledge”.

The Horse Fair had been held three times a year on the land since 2001.

But following a spate of crimes associated with the fair in 2017 the council’s leader Cllr Andrew Mobbs said efforts were being made to negotiate with the landowners over the sale of the site which has been earmarked for 760 new homes under the authority’s Local Plan.