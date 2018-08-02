HS2 to conduct road surveys in Warwickshire during coming weeks

HS2 has announced it will start conducting traffic surveys on certain roads in the next few weeks - although exact details have not been announced.

The surveys, to be conducted in August and September, aim to assess the condition of the roads and measure traffic volumes for proposed HS2 construction vehicle routes.

HS2 are also planning on surveying other roads to be used as 'benchmarks', which will not be used for construction traffic.

While the surveys take place, traffic will be controlled by using stop and go boards, and will be conducted during off peak times.

But the exact roads to be surveyed and the timeline for the work has not been revealed by HS2.

An HS2 spokesperson said: “HS2 is committed to working with the community and local authorities to ensure that construction impact is minimised.

"We are currently working with Warwickshire County Council to finalise the schedule of work in this area, and will inform those affected before the work begins.

“We will be carrying out a small number of surveys on selected roads in Warwickshire to assess the condition of the roads and measure traffic volumes. All work will be programmed to ensure minimal disruption to traffic, and we will keep noise within agreed limits and ensure safety is maintained.”