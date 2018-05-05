Hundreds more poppies donated to Warwick project

A project that aims to collect thousands of handmade poppies for a community tribute continues to recieve donations.

Recently committee members from the Warwick Poppies Project 2018 visited the Honiley and District Women’s Club.

Gail Guest from the Warwick Poppies project (right), receiving poppies from club members.

They were invited to speak at the club’s meeting, which was held at Wren Hall in Wroxall.

The Honiley and District Women’s Club created some handmade poppies for the project.

In addition to the poppies created by the Honiley group, the project was also presented with over 300 poppies made by members of the Knowle Royal British Legion.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Poppies Project said: “We are enormously grateful for this amazing support for our project.”

Members of the Warwick Poppies 2018 Project are trying to collect as many poppies as possible in the space of a year to make a tribute that will be on display inside St Mary’s Church to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The project committee are hoping to collect a minimum of 11,610 poppies, which is one for every soldier in the Royal Warwickshire Regiment who died in the First World War.

The culmination of the project will also coincide with the 100-year anniversary of the end of the First World War.

When the display is mounted it will be open to the public from October 5 2018 to mid-December 2018